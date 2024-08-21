ECLIPSE Shares New Single “Still My Hero”

Swedish rockers Eclipse have shared a new single “Still My Hero”, taken from their new studio album Megalomanium II, set for release on September 20, 2024, via Frontiers Music Srl. The track is accompanied by a new music video, available below.

About the new single, lead singer Erik Mårtensson shared this:

"When I wrote this song I had the phrase 'still my hero' on my original scrap demo. The only hero I've ever had was my dad, so I made the whole song about him. He sadly passed away much too young in 2014. This is a tribute to a great man.”

Eclipse, the heavy rock powerhouse out of Stockholm, is renowned for its signature sound of massive hooks and stellar musicianship, quickly becoming one of Sweden's largest heavy rock bands with well over 100 million streams on streaming services.

Following on from the release of Megalomanium last September and, most recently, of the exclusive 7’’ vinyl “Apocalypse Blues” and the single “Falling To My Knees”, the band's trajectory to craft memorable anthems is bound to stay intact.

Erik commented on the upcoming release:

“If you thought the title of our previous record was proof of us suffering from delusions of grandeur, then you’re absolutely right. The only way we could top it was to make another one. Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you, Megalomanium II.”

Guitarist Magnus Henriksson continued:

“This band is on a continuous journey trying to find new avenues to explore. Having said that, 'Megalomanium II' is probably closer to what people mostly associate Eclipse with. It’s filled to the brim with large choruses, beautiful melodies, and some amazing guitar playing. I’m totally unbiased, by the way.”

After a sold-out headline tour across Europe at the end of 2023, the band continues to fill its busy live schedule in 2024. Following a successful run in Japan and South America, Eclipse is currently touring across Europe and will be headed to central Europe and the US after the summer. Additional dates will be added as the year moves on. For a full list of tour dates, head here.

Megalomanium II tracklisting:

"Apocalypse Blues"

"The Spark"

"Falling To My Knees"

"All I Want"

"Still My Hero"

"Dive Into You"

"Until The War Is Over"

"Divide & Conquer"

"Pieces"

"To Say Goodbye"

"One In A Million"

Eclipse are:

Erik Martensson - vocals, guitar

Magnus Henriksson - guitar

Philip Crusner - drums

Victor Crusner - bass

