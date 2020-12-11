EDDIE VAN HALEN's Personally Designed, Stage Played & Signed Guitar Sells For $37,500 At Auction

Eddie Van Halen's personally designed (hand-striped) custom guitar, owned and played onstage by Eddie at the February 16, 2008 show in Jacksonville, Florida, has sold at auction for $37, 500. The auction was held by Nate D. Sanders Auctions.

The Charvel guitar is signed by Eddie in silver marker, with the Jacksonville concert date also written by him as well as ''Van Halen '08''. In custom EVH (Eddie Van Halen) Charvel guitar case, and with COA signed by Eddie Van Halen showing serial number of 173, matching EVH plate on guitar. Near fine condition. A fantastic rock collectible personally designed, played and signed by one of the greatest guitar players of all time.

Complete details on the auction can be found here.