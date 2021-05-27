EDENBRIDGE Guitarist / Keyboardist LANVALL's First Symphony To Make Live Premier In June '22

Edenbridge keyboardist Lanvall's first symphony, The Freystadt Symphony, will see its live world premiere on June 29, 2022 in the Messehalle Freistadt (Austria) with the orchestra Junge Philharmonie Freistadt.

The 25-minutes symphony for big orchestra, choir and electric guitar was composed as a commissioned work for the 800 year anniversary of the the city of Freistadt.

Tickets can be purchased here.