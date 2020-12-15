Edmonton’s BONEYARD – Oathbreaker Now Available On Vinyl

Edmonton’s Boneyard recently released their new album Oathbreaker. The album is now available on red colored vinyl, limited to 100 copies. Purchase here.

The album illustration is by Calgary based artist Tom Bagley (Forbidden Dimension).

Fates Warning lyric video:

Boneyard is an original hard rock/ metal band from Edmonton, Alberta. The band features lead vocalist, Pamtera. Rounding out the rhythm section, is bassist Dennis Cooke and drummer Jefftimus. The band also enjoys injecting some classic metal cuts into the set list. Its members bring a wealth of experience from previous projects that include: Tyrant, Powerslave and Septimus.