EVOL WALKS Cover "Man In The Box" By ALICE IN CHAINS

Evol Walks has released a cover of "Man In The Box", originally done by Alice In Chains on their 1990 debut album, Facelift.

According to Evol Walks vocalist Leah Martin-Brown, "'Man In The Box' is a track that hooked me from the moment I first heard it - whenever that may have been all those years ago! It had swagger, it was dark and gritty and the vocals sounded like they had real pain behind them. I loved it!

The older the get, the more I really feel this track. While working on the new Evol Walks record in Sweden, I was messing around in the studio with Chris Wetterstrom (producer / engineer and guitarist on the track) and floated the idea of doing a version. He was super down and we kind of just built it from there.

The other members of Evol Walks aren't here with me sadly, but I was able to enlist the help of Chris for the main guitars, as well as another Swedish player Johan Lund. I gave my friend Alex Windsor a call in Los Angeles and she jumped on bass for us. We also filmed a socially distanced video and Jimmy Lee (Evol Walks drummer) jumped in for that!"

That video will be released shortly. Currently, only the audio, which can be heard below, is available.