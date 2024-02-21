Exclusive: BONGINATOR Premieres “Blood Diner” Music Video

Contrary to popular misconceptions about potheads, Massachusetts death metal addicts Bonginator have been exceptionally hard at work. The red-eyed youngsters are not only back on the road for another leg of their 2024 US tour, but the stoned bunch from New England has also produced a gore-splattered new video for their single “Blood Diner”, premiered exclusively through BraveWords!

Video directed by Tony Simone:

“Blood Diner” is a new song that has been added as a bonus track to the reissue of Bonginator's first EP The 1986 Doink City Massacre (2022). The band's debut full-length The Intergalactic Gorebong Of Deathpot (2023) has previously sold out and is now being re-released as well.

Find preorder options here.

"We wanted to create a music video that captures the essence of us playing in more intimate spaces, like your own living room," frontman Erik Thorstenn writes. "It's all about smoking, I mean 'connecting' with our fans on a personal level and enjoying the simple, stoned pleasures of music, good company, and the delight of... sweeter meats. We had a lot of fun making this video, and there are a ton of hilarious details. I guess, you can imagine how the place looked afterwards – it took us ages to clean up, especially between bong rips. Well, the result is absolutely worth it. We think that you're gonna dig it. Just one more little thing: please don't eat your friends. Cannibalism is bad!"

When a bunch of stoner kids takes on a horde of blood-thirsty aliens and then embarks on an intergalactic road trip to the darkest corners of the universe, you have entered the crazy world of Bonginator. Proceed at your own peril! With weaponized chainsaw-riffing, a thunderous barrage of drums, and inhuman growls, these young American death metal fanatics embarked on their crusade to reconquer the ears of headbangers around this globe for their brutal cause with the debut EP The 1986 Doink City Massacre (2022) and their first full-length The Intergalactic Gorebong Of Deathpot (2023). Both releases quickly sold out and are reissued by Testimony Records.

Bonginator are part of a new wave of fresh death metal aficionados that embrace the old school values of the style but add a fresh approach. This might cause a heart attack with those who think that the genre became too open-minded after 1986, but Bonginator are best described as the missing link between the good old days and death metal in the here and now.

Metal and weed are a well-established combination that has already found favour with fans in such veteran acts as Cannabis Corpse and Weedeater. Vocalist and guitarist Erik Thorstenn did not create Bonginator as a challenger to such incumbents, but rather with a strong vision to carve out his own musical claim when he started the band in the New England state of Massachusetts during the year 2021.

Taking inspiration from classic ‘80s horror and action movies is a given in this scene, but Bonginator blend old school death metal, crazy caveman riffs and the lunacy of 90s Colombian drumming with the relentless brutality of Slayer and even 80s synth-wave elements. Although Bonginator are obviously nodding to the past, they are definitely looking towards the future. This also reflects in the bizarre science fiction plots of their lyrics that are to be taken with a healthy pinch of cannabis.

Bonginator are currently working on their sophomore album, which will be the first to be released on Testimony Records.

Tracklisting:

Doink City

“Intro”

“The Doinkinite”

“The Bonginators”

“Interdoob”

“War, On Drugs”

“Dank Nugulus”

“Blood Diner” (bonus track)

Intergalactic Gorebong

“Intro II”

“Intergalactic Gorebong Of Deathpot” (feat. Devin Swank)

“Zombie Party Rockers”

“Brined, Smoked, And Deep Fried” (feat. Mutilation Barbecue)

“420lb Poop”

“Blunt Smoke Interlude”

“Blunt Smoke Suffocation” (feat. Scab Hag & Snuffed On Sight)

“Fucking The Wounds”

“From The Ashtray”

“Ritualistic Marijuana-Related Anal Defilement”

“It Makes Babies” (feat. Texas Ketamine)

“Chopped 2 Pieces”

Current line-up

Erik Thorstenn – guitar, vocals

Ron Bernhaut – bass

Joseph McNamara – drums

Ben Sonsire-Cummings – guitar