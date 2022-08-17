Exclusive: DR GROOVE Premieres “INTOXICATED (You’re All I Need)” Music Video

DR Groove is the first solo venture by Canadian vocalist Danny Rossi (ex-vocalist ONE & current vocalist for The OutLiars). In January 2022, Rossi began working with long-time friend/producer Kevin Jardine (Uplift Studios, Slaves On Dope). Amassing a collection of songs and random riffs over the last few years, it was time to hit the studio and put it all together. The concept for Rossi’s DR Groove project is simple, write from the heart and guest musicians on each track.

“INTOXICATED (You’re All I Need)” is the first single from the currently untitled debut album by DR Groove – premiered exclusively on BraveWords; watch below!

Danny Rossi is a Canadian born singer-songwriter. His charismatic and entertaining on-stage persona combined with distinctive vocals earns him the reputation of dynamic frontman. Discovering bands such as Mötley Crüe, Metallica and Guns N' Roses at a young age led him to playing guitar and bass, but it wasn't long before he assumed the role of vocalist.

Danny started a band with childhood friends but it wasn't until years later, when he joined forces with other musicians to become a founding member of the band ONE. During his 15-year tenure as lead vocalist for ONE, Danny recorded and released four albums with the band. The debut album Never Say Never in 2006 followed by Ditty Valentine in 2009, Worlds Collide in 2012 and All Or Nothing in 2017. The band also released two hard hitting covers versions of Johnny Cash's "Folsom Prison Blues" in 2013 and the Christmas classic "Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer" in 2016.

In November 2018 Rossi abruptly left the band citing irreconcilable differences. "I needed a change. Between internal turmoil and the direction in which the music was headed. It was like staying in a relationship 5 years past the expiration date! My voice was beat up from 15 years of constant touring, rehearsals and studio sessions. I took a break for a few months. When I thought I was ready to get things going again I just couldn't find the right musicians to work with so I just started writing by myself. If I can't find anyone, well fuck it, maybe I'll do a solo album! No stress & no pressure, just play and write what I feel. The best part. No rush. Even if it takes me 10 years," he explains.

It wasn't until November 9, 2020 that Danny was contacted by John Serina, a friend from college to add vocals to a remote project that would become The OutLiars. On February 16, 2021 they released their debut single "Light Me Up (Enjoy The Ride)" and are currently working on more music for future release.

In January 2022, Rossi began working with long-time friend/producer Kevin Jardine (Uplift Studios, Slaves On Dope) on his first solo venture under the name DR Groove. "I've been writing music for years now and keeping it to myself. Mostly in my phone. I knew I was going to record it but for the first time in my life. I am doing it on my own so where do I begin? Suddenly, it dawned on me; what if I can unite as many of my musician friends to collaborate?" Rossi explains enthusiastically.