Exclusive: SILVERTUNG Premier "Integrity" Music Video

Mid-Atlantic rock band, Silvertung, is back! Following a two-year hiatus of uncertainty, they were left with the most important decision of their music career... shut down or face the adversity they've been dealt.

"Giving up was NOT an option," asserts lead vocalist, Speed Vincent. After experiencing the world-changing effects of the pandemic, he reformed Silvertung with all new members and a reinvented sound.

Injecting new styles and ideas, Silvertung is setting their own pace and rules within the quartet’s musicianship. Their newest single "Integrity" is an unrelenting sonic message with intense, hard-hitting beats, aggressive guitar riffs and confident, demanding statements like “Hope you see the light, before the light becomes your enemy.” Unified with infectious melodies, fierce screaming vocals, and harmonies, firing up a massive, uplifting chorus. Mastering the elusive balance between surprising newelements, without deviating from the empowering motivation the band is known for.

"Integrity" reveals the fortitude to fight through and stand on your own after dominating the fears of emotional and physical abuse, and the anger of being used. Pre-save "Integrity" here.

This track was produced by Steven Wright at Wright Way Studios and Silvertung. Mastered by Tony Eichler at Goldtone MasterWorks, LLC

Fresh off a 32-day tour in 16 states throughout the mid-west, "Integrity" is Silvertung's first release in 2023. "The band has more new music, videos, and touring coming this year," says Vincent. "Not only is Silvertung back, we’re just getting started!"

Catch Silvertung on tour following the "Integrity" release and festivals, including Rock Fest 2023, featuring Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Falling in Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Papa Roach, Asking Alexandria, In This Moment, Highly Suspect, 10 Years, among others.

“We are excited about our upcoming tours,” says Speed, “plus playing festivals. We’re eager to get back on the road and meet you all!”

BraveWords is premiering the video for "Integrity", which gives a glimpse into the band’s energetic live performance. Watch below:

Tour dates:

March

2 - Kent, OH - The Outpost Concert Club

3 - Danville, KY - The Nook

4 - Janesville, WI - The Back Bar

5 - Springfield, Mo - Outland Ballroom

8 - Lombard, IL - Brauer House Lombard

9 - Chippewa Falls, WI - Joel`s 4 Corners

10 - Mankato, MN - The What`s Up Lounge

11 - Kansasville, WI - Live at 1175

April

28 - Baltimore, Md - Zen West

29 - Frenchtown, NJ - Artie’s Bar and Grill

30 - Mt Holy, NJ - Union Firehouse*

Festival appearances:

June

9 - Unity, WI - Monster Hall Music Festival

July

15 - Cadott, WI - Rockfest 2023

August

12 - Jones, MI - Summerfest 2023*

More dates to be announced.

Lineup:

Speed Vincent - lead vocals/guitar

Marc Marchetti - lead guitar

Jimy Grime - bass/backing vocals

Andy Romeo - drums