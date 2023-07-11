Exclusive: Vocalist MELISSA BONNY Talks AD INFINITUM's Evolution From Solo Project To Full Band - "I Didn't Want To Work With Hired Guns Who Didn't Care About The Music"

Modern symphonic metal band, Ad Infinitum, released their third record, Chapter lll - Downfall, back in March via Napalm Records. BraveWords scribe Carl Begai spoke with vocalist Melissa Bonny about the new record and Ad Infinitum's evolution from solo project to a full band.

On songwriting for Chapter lll - Downfall

Melissa: "We didn't make it thinking we have to please people. The songs happened naturally, and I think it has something to do with the fact that we had this one week of what we call songwriting camp. We created some parts of the album at home, but we also went off to this isolated cabin, lost in Germany (laughs), and wrote in two teams. We had two writing station and we shared the material we came up with; each of us had demos that we brought with us, plus we wrote songs from scratch. Everyone worked on every single song. In the evenings we'd listen to what we had come up with, and it was really heavy stuff. It was a very good way to do things, a very nice situation to be in."

On Ad Infinitum's origins as a Melissa Bonny solo project

Melissa: "I knew exactly why I wanted to do a solo project. I was in bands before (Rage Of Light) but it was always with compromises because I wasn't the one who decided on the direction of the band. When I started Ad Infinitum as a project, I just wanted it to be an EP of five songs. That's exactly what felt right for my taste in music, my voice, everything. As I was spending more time and energy - and let's be honest, money - on the project, I began to think it was stupid to do everything alone. But I didn't want to work with hired guns who didn't care about the music, and I was lucky enough to find some people who have the same vision as me and can write the same kind of music as me. Together, we create music that everyone is happy to play. I think this is the luckiest situation for me to be in that I could dream of."

"Ad Infinitum now is closer to what I listen to and what I like to sing compared to the solo project. It was difficult to give away some of the responsibilities because I was afraid it would deviate from what I wanted to do. That's why half, or even more, of the first album, I wrote it before the other guys joined. On the second album we shared duties equally, but I was a bit afraid because the way of wriiting and working had changed. I was very wrong to be scared because we wrote music that was even closer to my taste. It's pure joy."

Along with the album release, the four-piece presented the stunning album opener, “Eternal Rains”, as their fifth single off of the new offering. The song is represented by an impressively powerful music video that showcases Ad Infinitum as the energetic entity that they are celebrated as by their devotees.

Shimmering “Eternal Rains” proves the modern symphonic metal four-piece to be on top of their game, whirling the genre with their inimitable sound, topped by a breathtaking vocal performance by matchless rising star Melissa Bonny. This exciting ride showcases the massive talent of this uprising outfit, fanning the flames of a bright future.

Ad Infinitum on “Eternal Rains”: “After the fire, here comes the rain! Today is the day, our third album Chapter III - Downfall is out. We decided to feature one more song with a music video: ‘Eternal Rains’. ‘Eternal Rains’ is the opening track of this new record and sets the tone with a diverse palette of sounds and energies. Enjoy the new album, happy release day!”

Chapter III - Downfall, bewitches with an innovative sound full of soaring melodic splendor juxtaposed against brooding, dark and even gothic heaviness. Exploring concepts of Ancient Egyptian history and mythology, Ad Infinitum melds a perfect balance of storytelling and technically sophisticated songwriting, spreading their wings in both areas of production and lyricism. Charging instrumentals, pounding drums, chunky, grooving riffs, mind-boggling solos and enchanting orchestrations build the band's unique world of sound as frontwoman-to-watch Melissa Bonny’s soul-stirring cleans and haunting growls put her incredible vocal range on display - dropping jaws with each line.

Produced by Ad Infinitum and Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios, Chapter III - Downfall showcases that this up-and-coming quartet can effortlessly turn the genre upside down, gracing it with contemporary vibes without forgoing their signature metal origins, and thrilling all metal fans as they rise to the top!

Ad Infinitum add: ““For this album, we explored stories and legends of Ancient Egypt with, as star character and main inspiration, Cleopatra. We added some extra dimension and sounds to our signature Ad Infinitum sound to create an extra dimension, transporting the listener to mystical landscapes of another era. We are beyond excited to unveil this new record!“

Chapter III - Downfall is available in the following formats:

- 1 CD Digipak

- CD Digipak + Shirt Bundle

- 1 LP Gatefold CURACAO - limited to 300 copies worldwide

- 1 LP Gatefold Black

- Digital Album

Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Eternal Rains"

"Upside Down"

"Seth"

"From The Ashes"

"Somewhere Better"

"The Underworld"

"Ravenous"

"Under The Burning Skies"

"Architect Of Paradise"

"The Serpent's Downfall"

"New Dawn"

"Legends" (featuring Chrigel Glanzmann)

"From The Ashes" video:

"Seth" video:

"Somewhere Better" video:

"Upside Down" video:

Lineup:

Melissa Bonny - Vocals

Adrian Thessenvitz - Guitars

Korbinian Benedict - Bass

Niklas Müller - Drums