EXODUS - British Disaster: The Battle Of '89 - Live At The Astoria Album Out Next Month; "Fabulous Disaster" Visualizer Posted

The night of March 8, 1989 is one that went down in history. Exodus destroyed the stage at The Astoria in London and this recording remained unheard and in the vaults... until now. 35 years later, this rager of a show will finally see the light of day.

British Disaster: The Battle Of '89 - Live At The Astoria will be released on May 31 via Nuclear Blast. Pre-order on vinyl and CD here, and watch a visualizer for "Fabulous Disaster" below.

Gary Holt comments: “Sometimes something truly awesome drops right in your lap. In the case of Exodus, it was full multitrack tape reels from our headlining show in London while on tour for Fabulous Disaster! So we thought, “let’s listen and see what we have” and BAM! We were on FIRE! Pure over the top thrash, one hundred percent live, and as dangerous as ever! We are fkn stoked to be able to release this for our fans. Total mayhem!”

Tracklisting:

"The Last Act Of Defiance"

"Fabulous Disaster"

"Til Death Do Us Part"

"Corruption"

"The Toxic Waltz"

"A Lesson In Violence"

"Chemi-Kill"

"Piranha"

"Like Father Like Son"

"Deliver Us To Evil"

"Parasite"

"And Then There Were None"

"Verbal Razors"

"Brain Dead"

"Strike Of The Beast"

"Fabulous Disaster" visualizer:

Lineup:

Steve 'Zetro' Souza - vocals

Gary Holt – guitars

Rick Hunolt – guitars

Rob McKillop – bass

Tom Hunting – drums