EXODUS, VOIVOD, MUNICIPAL WASTE Announced For Pure Filth Fest In New York

Central New York metal fans can rejoice! Pure Filth, an all-day metal event, is set to take place Saturday, June 18 at Sharkey's Event Center in Liverpool, New York. The event is presented by Filthy Nasty Productions.

The lineup boasts the best in thrash and hardcore. The full-on lineup is below. Find tickets at seetickets.us.

The event will also feature a vendor row with metal distros, an appearance from the Metal Hall of Hame, and other cool finds.

Pure Filth Lineup:

Exodus

Municipal Waste

Voivod

Integrity

Carnivore A.D.

Extinction AD

Bewitcher

Savage Existence