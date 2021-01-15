EYEHATEGOD Release New Song "Fake What's Yours"; Visualizer

EyeHateGod have set a March 12 release date for the band’s first new full-length album in seven years, A History Of Nomadic Behavior. The band have debuted a second single from the twelve song album, releasing “Fake What’s Yours” with an accompanying visualizer.

“’Fake What's Yours’ is the second single from our new album, A History Of Nomadic Behavior, and it's a pure uncut chunk of anti-authoritarian preach-speak set to a condescending guitar riff that could only be born from the dirty streets of New Orleans, says Mike IX Williams. “We can't wait for everyone to hear the full record, but for now, put on your gas masks, lock your doors, stay home and LISTEN!”

Mike IX Williams said of the songs on the album, “We’re not a political band, but it was hard not to be affected by the news from the past year. During this recording, I thought a lot about how stupid humanity has become and how America is now completely divided with these people who don’t believe in science and blindly follow liars and nonsensical ideologies. Some of those feelings may have found their way into these songs, but it is mostly subliminal.”

A History Of Nomadic Behavior follows a period that saw the New Orleans based band on the road for three years, preceded by Williams suffering liver failure and a transplant.

“We toured our asses off for three years and that’s where A History Of Nomadic Behavior basically comes from,” adds Williams before touching on his health challenge: “Death is a part of life, it’s a roll of the dice. Sometimes you take life as it comes, other times you fight to stay alive.”

The album was produced by Eyehategod, Sanford Parker (Yob, Voivod) and James Whitten (Thou, High on Fire), with mixing by Whitten. The band recorded at HighTower Recording and Hypercube studios.

Album pre-orders are available here, with the release available in a number of limited-edition iterations.

For North America:

- Black vinyl available via Amazon.com

- Limited edition glow-in-the-dark vinyl via Century Media U.S. store (250 available)

- Limited edition evergreen vinyl via retail (500 available)

- Limited edition brown swirled vinyl: via Revolver (300 available)

- Limited edition CD digipak

- Digital album

Outside of North America, the following physical formats are available:

- Ltd. CD Digipak

- Transparent coke bottle green LP+CD & Poster via CM Distro online store (200 available)

- Grey LP+CD & Poster Distro via CM Distro Wholesale and online store (200 available)

- Transparent magenta LP+CD & Poster via CM Distro Wholesale and online store (300 available)

- Lilac LP+CD & Poster via Kings Road Merch (200 available)

- Creamy white LP+CD & Poster via EMP and Nuclear Blast (200 available)

- Black LP+CD & Poster

A History Of Nomadic Behavior album cover artwork by Gary Mader and Mike IX Williams.

Tracklisting:

"Built Beneath The Lies"

"The Outer Banks"

"Fake What’s Yours"

"Three Black Eyes"

"Current Situation"

"High Risk Trigger"

"Anemic Robotic"

"The Day Felt Wrong"

"The Trial Of Johnny Cancer"

"Smoker’s Place"

"Circle Of Nerves"

"Every Thing, Every Day"

"High Risk Trigger" visualizer:

(Photo - Travis Shinn)