FALCK - Former OVERKILL Drummer Releases New Single And Video "I Am"

Sid Falck (ex-Overkill) has released a new song, "I Am", under his own name, Falck.

Says Falck: "'I Am' is a little different from what I have released prior. I’d probably label it industrial metal. While I always gravitate towards the heavier end of the spectrum, I really enjoy exploring different directions. To me, industrial metal is a genre that’s wide open, and so full of possibilities “

An accompanying video can be viewed below. "I Am" can be downloaded here for “set your own price”, making it a free download, should you so choose. Also available on all streaming and digital platforms.