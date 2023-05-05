FILTER Release New Single "Face Down"

“Face Down” the latest song from platinum-selling alternative-industrial rock pioneers Filter, will be available digitally today via Golden Robot Records.

“Face Down” follows the release of “For The Beaten”, which was the first Filter track to be issued by Golden Robot in October 2022. Written by Filter founder Richard Patrick, “Face Down” is classic Filter - a tight song with loads going on, including some killer drum fills and a restrained vocal delivery that seems ready to explode at any given point as the song progresses. The track lets you know early on where it is headed and locks you in from the start without ever becoming predictable. It will appear on Filter’s upcoming album, which is expected to arrive in 2023.

“‘Face Down’ speaks to the hate and negativity plaguing the world today,” said Patrick. “I wrote it after being inundated with lies, deceptions, and pure vitriol I saw on social media. I’m pumped. I can’t wait for everyone to hear the full album.”

Stream / buy “Face Down” here.

For the first time in their 30-year career, Filter will present California Screamin’ - a full concert global stream performed LIVE on location in Los Angeles. HITKOR will be the official on demand streaming partner for the show, which will take place June 17th. The live performance will include special guests, classic songs Filter has not performed in over 25 years, and the debut of brand-new material.

“I’ve been itching to do a live stream since things shut down a couple years ago, but I got caught up in the studio working on our new album,” said Patrick. “When Scott [Donnell, CMO HITKOR] came to me and told me about HITKOR, and then invited me down to see Ministry do their thing, I was sold.”

California Screamin’ Live tickets are 14.99 USD and All-Access passes are 19.99 USD. For this special engagement, FrontRow advanced ticket discounts are 9.99 USD and 14.99 USD respectively and are available until Friday June 2nd. Purchase only at HITKOR.com.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the band’s birth. The celebration of Filter’s anniversary began in earnest late last year when Patrick was invited to join Nine Inch Nails for a special fan day Q&A at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The following night NIN mastermind Trent Reznor had Patrick and other former and current NIN band members join him for a special performance at the Blossom Center in Cleveland, OH, where the band was originally formed. The expanded NIN performed such staples as "Eraser", "Wish", "Sin", "Gave Up", "Head Like A Hole", and a cover of Filter’s 1994 monster hit, "Hey Man Nice Shot".

Filter also reissued their masterpiece “The Amalgamut,” this year through Craft Recordings which became available for the first time on vinyl.

Beginning in May, Filter will embark on a six-month-long tour criss-crossing the United States and Canada, before a trip overseas to play in Europe and Australia in 2024. Filter’s tour plans so far include headline shows, festival appearances and a place on the Freaks On Parade tour with Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, and Ministry.

The band will be offering a limited number of Filter Fanatic VIP Packages that include exclusive merch, signed tour posters, used gear items, meet & greets and photos with the band on many of the dates below. More information and tickets at OfficialFilter.com.

(Photo by Chapman Baehler)