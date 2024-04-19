Finland's NEVER STOP THE SADNESS Release New Single "Go Gently, Swan, Into That Dark Water" Featuring AMORPHIS Vocalist TOMI JOUTSEN

Finland's Never Stop The Sadness, signed to Lifeforce Records, may be most aptly described as death-doom, or perhaps a union of funeral doom intertwined with the melancholic gothic strains reminiscent of the mournful dirges of Type O Negative. These melancholic odysseys are riddled with unexpected detours, like the spectral echoes of vintage synthesizers woven into the tapestry of sound. Every composition resonates in a mournful abyss of down-tuned melancholy, entwined with themes of demise, the passage beyond, the nether realms, sorrow, longing, and the lamentations that shadow all things grim.

"Go Gently, Swan, Into That Dark Water" is the band's second single, featuring none other than Amorphis frontman Tomi Joutsen on guest vocals. It is available on streaming platforms found here.

Check out the band's debut single / lyric video, "The Land Of Long Shadows", below.