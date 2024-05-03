Finland’s GRAIN OF PAIN Signs To Noble Demon; First Single From Upcoming Debut Album Streaming

Finnish doom/death metal act Grain Of Pain has officially inked a record deal with Noble Demon and is set to unleash the band's debut album, entitled The Moon Lights The Way, on May 31. Led by the prolific Timo Solonen, the band's music is a potent fusion of dark, emotional melodies and powerful, guttural vocals.

Grain Of Pain's lineup features a stellar cast of musicians, with Timo Solonen at the helm, showcasing his skills not only as a composer but also contributing growls and guitars. Joining him are Juho Räihä on guitars, Lars Eikind on bass and clean vocals, Juuso Raatikainen on drums, and Sini Pajunen lending her captivating vocals to the mix. Taka Eliel adds backing growls to enrich the band’s gloomy sound.

Grain Of Pain's sound is characterized by its intense emotional depth and draws inspiration from a variety of influences to create a unique blend of dark atmospheres and powerful melodies. The band's commitment to their craft has already attracted attention: Lars Eikind won the prestigious Spellemannsprisen in Norway and both Juho Räihä and Juuso Raatikainen were nominated for a Finnish Grammy with Swallow the Sun.

Patrick Walch, founder, A&R and digital marketer of Noble Demon, about the latest addition to the label roster: "It's apparently no secret that we at Noble Demon have a soft spot for solid, heavy, melodic and doomy Metal from Finland. So, after hearing the first highly addictive songs by Grain Of Pain we didn't hesitate but plan the debut album together with the super talented Timo to show the world once more why the rumors persist that the Finns are fed metal via mother's milk from day one!"

To get a taste of what's to come, listen to the album's title track and first single "The Moon Lights The Way", which is accompanied by a visually stunning lyric video.

Mastermind Timo Solonen about the track: "When you try to reach something which looks promising. Or if you try to get something back from your past life and it backfires badly. All the emotions run through your mind. Or is this really something else? Listeners will hear and experience this based on their life. I don't want to take that experience away."

The Moon Lights The Way will be released digitally on May 31s via Noble Demon. The album is now available to pre-save at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Beneath”

“Sun For Thee”

“The Moon Lights The Way”

“As Suffering Ends”

“The Witch”

“Can’t Be Fallen”

“Last Morning”

“The Path” (bonus track)

“Black Dust” (bonus track)

“The Moon Lights The Way” video:

(Photo – Jaakko Manninen)