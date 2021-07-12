FIREWIND Announce 2022 European Dates For Still Raging 20th Anniversary Tour; Video

Still raging... Firewind has been at the forefront of European melodic heavy/power metal for two decades now and what better way to celebrate that with a tour in Europe.

2022 marks the 20th anniversary since Gus G & Co. released their debut album. This headline run will be very special as the band will perform a 'best of' set, but also songs from their self-titled album that features vocalist Herbie Langhans (Avantasia, etc.) that have never been played before, as well as some more obscure tracks from the band's catalogue.

See dates and an announcement video below, and get your tickets here.

Dates:

May 2022

7 - Malmö, Sweden - Plan B

8 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hus 7

10 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee

11 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand

12 - Kolding, Denmark - Godset

13 - Rodovre, Denmark - Viften

15 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

17 - Cologne, Germany - Kantine

18 - Enschede, Netherlands - Metropool

19 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

20 - Wroclaw, Poland - A1

21 - Warsaw, Poland - Progressia

24 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

25 - Frankfurt, Germany - Das Bett

26 - Uden, Netherlands - De Pul