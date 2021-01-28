FM To Release Double Live Album, Tough It Out Live, In April; Teaser Video Streaming

FM will release the new double live album, Tough It Out Live, on April 9 via Frontiers Music Srl. Watch a teaser video below.

Early pre-orders available now at the band's here, and through the Frontier EU store, here. The brand new US store will launch soon and will have pre-orders for this album.

Says the band: "Relive those heady nights on the Big 3-0 Tour when we came together to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of our second album, Tough It Out. We are pleased to announce the forthcoming release of Tough It Out Live - a 2-CD set of live tracks to make you party like it's 1989! CD1 features the Tough It Out set recorded live on our tour with Gun and Dan Reed Network in December 2019. CD2 includes previously unreleased live recordings of songs which have featured in the FM set over the years."

Tracklisting:

CD1:

Intro

"Tough It Out"

"Don't Stop"

"Bad Luck"

"Someday (You'll Come Running)"

"Everytime I Think Of You"

"Burning My Heart Down"

"The Dream That Died"

"Obsession"

"Can You Hear Me Calling?"

"Does It Feel Like Love"

"Feels So Good"

CD2:

"Digging Up The Dirt"

"Tough Love"

"Hollow"

"Dangerous"

"Hard Day In Hell"

"Wildside"

"Breathe Fire"

"Only The Strong Survive"

"Blood And Gasoline"

"I Ain't The One"

"I Heard It Through The Grapevine"

Lineup:

Steve Overland – Vocals & Guitar

Merv Goldsworthy – Bass

Pete Jupp – Drums

Jem Davis – Keyboards

Jim Kirkpatrick – Guitar