FOGHAT’s Iconic 1999 Live Performance Immortalized In New CD/DVD Set; "Slow Ride" Performance Video Streaming

Fans of classic and blues rock have good reason to rejoice as the legendary Foghat, known for hits like "Slow Ride" and "Fool For The City," unveils a sensational live album titled Slow Ride - Live In Concert.

Capturing the raw essence of Foghat's electrifying stage presence, this album showcases a momentous live performance recorded and filmed in Texas in 1999, just before the tragic passing of Dave Peverett in 2000 at the age of 56.

Slow Ride - Live In Concert presents undistilled Foghat at its finest. The power and drive of their classic songs resonate with unbridled energy, offering listeners a front-row seat to the band's unparalleled talent and enduring musical legacy. This release is not merely a collection of tracks but a testament to Foghat's vision and impact since their explosive debut onto the world stage in 1970.

For a taste of what’s in store, check out the version of the blockbuster “Slow Ride,” released today on all music platforms. Peverett and company have never sounded so good! Watch the video below.

In addition to the CD release, fans are treated to a bonus DVD featuring the entire concert meticulously enhanced to HD quality. This visual experience transports viewers back to the thrilling atmosphere of the live performance, capturing every exhilarating moment and ensuring that the magic of Foghat's stage presence is preserved for generations to come. The full concert will be available everywhere starting April 5.

Order the CD/DVD here; pre-order/pre-save the digital here.

Tracklisting:

"Drivin' Wheel"

"Somebody's Been Sleepin' In My Bed"

"Stone Blue"

"It Hurts Me Too"

"Rock Your House"

"Sweet Home Chicago"

"Angel Of Mercy"

"Fool For The City"

"I Just Want To Make Love To You"

"Slow Ride"

"Slow Ride" video: