FOO FIGHTERS, EDDIE VEDDER Among Artists Confirmed For Global Citizen's VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World

International advocacy organization Global Citizen today announced VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World, a global broadcast and streaming special that aims to inspire vaccine confidence worldwide and help get the COVID-19 vaccines to everyone, everywhere. During the special, Global Citizen, will call on philanthropists and corporations to donate enough "dollars-for-doses" to vaccinate more than 27 million heroic health workers, that are serving on the global frontlines, in the world's poorest countries everyday. The special will also encourage global development advocates and changemakers to call on world leaders to prioritize the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines for everyone, everywhere.

VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World will be pre-taped at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Airing and live streaming on Saturday, May 8, 2021 on ABC, ABC News Live, CBS, YouTube, iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations and the iHeartRadio App, VAX LIVE will start at 8 PM, ET/7 PM, CT. The concert will also air on FOX at 11 PM, ET/PT. With support from the World Health Organization (WHO), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Prime Minister of Italy and G20 Chair Mario Draghi, and President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg, Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez, and the State of California, the special, hosted by multi-platinum recording artist, actress and producer Selena Gomez, will include a night of musical performances by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R.

As the exclusive global streaming partner, YouTube will stream an extended version of VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World on the Global Citizen channel for a full run-time of 90 minutes, which will include additional performances and appearances by NCT 127 and YouTube creators Daniel El Travieso, Kati Morton, ShootforLove, Thembe Mahlaba and The Try Guys.

"As a global community, we are in a race against time and the key to coming back together is the vaccine. We need to build vaccine confidence in the U.S. and globally, and encourage people to take the vaccine as quickly as possible," said Hugh Evans, Global Citizen Co-Founder & CEO. "There is a light at the end of this tunnel, but getting vaccines to everyone, everywhere regardless of who they are or where they are from, is key to ensuring the end of this pandemic around the world. We must all unite to get back on track to eradicating extreme poverty."

As part of VAX LIVE, Global Citizen is campaigning to support the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator initiative – including COVAX – a vaccine-sharing program co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO), to ensure that low-income countries can access COVID-19 vaccines. VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World aims to inspire Global Citizens to call on governments, asking them to pledge $22.1 billion, the outstanding balance needed by the ACT-Accelerator to get two billion COVID-19 vaccine doses, tests and treatments to the world's poorest countries by the end of 2021.

"The World Health Organization is pleased to be partnering with Global Citizen in the fight against COVID-19," said DR. TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS, WHO Director-General. "Throughout the response to the pandemic, we have been grateful for the efforts and commitment shown by global citizens, health advocates and changemakers around the world to advocate for vaccine equity to protect the most vulnerable people, everywhere. WHO will continue to work closely with all nations and partners to help manage potential risks and use science and data to drive a targeted global response."

VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World is part of Global Citizen's overall 2021 Recovery Plan for the World, a year-long campaign and series of events that aims to help end COVID-19 for all, end the hunger crisis, resume learning everywhere, protect the planet, and advance equity for all.

To achieve global vaccine access and confidence, VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World aims to:

- Increase donations of vaccine doses to low income nations, build vaccine confidence and promote vaccine uptake, helping to ensure access for everyone, everywhere;

- Call on philanthropists and corporations to donate enough "dollars-for-doses" to help vaccinate the more than 27 million heroic health workers, that are on the front lines, in the poorest countries that need access to vaccines most;

- Call on governments, corporations and philanthropists to invest an additional $22.1 billion to get two billion vaccine doses and other medical tools to the poorest countries;

- Disseminate financial commitments to regional responders supporting health, education, hunger, equity and climate efforts;

- Encourage pharmaceutical companies to commit to selling COVID-19 vaccines at a production price – earning profits at the expense of human lives will impede progress; and

- Build vaccine confidence by educating and empowering audiences to get answers to their top questions about the COVID-19 vaccines.

"I'm honored to be hosting 'VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World'," said Selena Gomez. "This is a historic moment to encourage people around the world to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them, call on world leaders to share vaccine doses equitably and to bring people together for a night of music in a way that hasn't felt possible in the past year. I can't wait to be a part of it."

Global Citizen today is also launching VAX BECAUSE, to drive candid conversations about the COVID-19 pandemic, provide people with ranging perspectives about vaccine confidence, and arm people with facts about personal health and immunization options. With the aim of ensuring that individuals, families and communities can make the right decisions for themselves, the campaign will live on a multi-media HUB, where visitors can both ask questions they have about the vaccine, and find fact-based information about the coronavirus epidemic. Global Citizens are encouraged to ask questions and find answers at http://VaxBecause.org.

VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World is hosted by the State of California, and supported by the LA County Health Department, the City of Los Angeles, the City of Inglewood, and E. Stanley Kroenke, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park Developer, and Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman. Additionally, VAX LIVE will highlight the large-scale vaccination site on the grounds of SoFi Stadium. The Hollywood Park vaccination site, which has been designated to serve public and private school teachers, administrators and Los Angeles County staff, leverages technology and data systems to register individuals, schedule vaccination appointments and share the data with appropriate local health authorities. A collaboration between Los Angeles Unified, the Los Angeles Rams and Hollywood Park, the vaccination site serves as another critical step to keep citizens safe and healthy in the fight against COVID-19.

"The State of California is thankful to Global Citizen for demonstrating what's possible when we embrace getting vaccinated and encourage others to get immunized as well," said Gavin Newsom, Governor of California. "Music and the arts have long brought us together to celebrate moments of hope and happiness. This concert is no exception to that. We are excited to showcase the best of California reopening in compliance with the best standards of health and safety."

Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continued, "COVID-19 vaccines are proving to be the most powerful tool in our fight to end the pandemic, so far saving the lives of millions of people in Los Angeles County alone. Global Citizen and 'VAX LIVE' is showing us all what is possible when vaccinations are combined with strict safety measures. I am grateful for their commitment to this effort and appreciate the many partners from across the world coming together to raise awareness about the importance of getting vaccinated."

Eric Garcetti, Mayor of the City of Los Angeles added, "Global Citizen is giving voice to a core message to Angelenos, Americans, and citizens of the world: every time someone gets vaccinated, we move another step closer to ending this pandemic. 'VAX Live' will open our eyes to the future we can forge if we all do our part, follow health guidelines, and get our shots as soon as we're eligible — a return to concerts with our fellow fans, gatherings with loved ones, and the embrace of family and friends."

James Thurman Butts, JR., Mayor of the City of Inglewood concluded, "It is an honor for the City of Inglewood to host Global Citizen's vaccination concert, combining music and the arts with hope for a new future. The City of Inglewood has long been known as the 'City of Champions,' former home of the Lakers, Kings and Hollywood Race Track where Triple Crown Winners have run. We're now the home of the Rams, Chargers, LA Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, Girls Scouts of Greater Los Angeles and the future home of the Clippers. Global Citizen is our latest 'Champion' and I applaud and join Global Citizen in encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19."