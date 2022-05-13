Former IRON MAIDEN Singer PAUL DI'ANNO Launches New Band WARHORSE; New DVD Single Available

There is no better feeling than, after seven long years in a wheelchair, celebrating a birthday on your own feet. Paul Di’Anno celebrates his 64th birthday on May 17. With his exceptional commitment, will, desire and mental strength, he showed his fighting spirit and gratitude to all the fans and friends who helped him perform a miracle in less than half a year. But the final battle is yet to come. Paul will soon have new surgeries and the final struggle for independence and unlimited movement with his fully recovered legs. Therefore, all fans are invited to, together with him, enter this last battle until the final victory.

Even during his treatment in Croatia, Paul’s spirit did not rest. Together with Croatian friends, he formed his new band and project, Warhorse, and recorded as many as three new, fantastic songs in the studio. They decided to release two of them, "Stop The War" and "The Doubt Within", as a special DVD single featuring the two songs and a Paul’s video message to all fans who bought this single and thus helped raise funds for operations. Along with the single, each customer will receive a special event t-shirt, designed by Robert Štivičić (Crusader Art), made for his first concert in seven years, which will be held in Zagreb on May 21, 2022. This concert will certainly be filmed and later shown in a documentary about Paul Di’Anno, directed by the famous director of the film ‘Lemmy’ Wes Orshoski, but we are also working on providing a live stream for all fans.

Special notice: The number of event t-shirts that will be on sale online is limited. The other 333 will be available at Paul’s concert. This is the only opportunity to pre-order the exact size of the T-shirt, because later, on the concert you will be able to buy only what is left.

Each single will be numbered from number 001 to number 666. Number 001 and 666 will later go up for online auction. Each purchased copy of the single will be unique, and the first 100 online customers with a single and a T-shirt will receive a surprise gift. The single is only available as a bundle with t-shirt and with the purchase of this bundle you have directly helped raise funds for Paul’s upcoming surgeries. Paul will come to the stage in Zagreb on his feet, but we are only a few steps away from a complete recovery.

The first single, "Stop The War", carries a strong and today much needed message to the whole world. Paul Di’Anno has shown once again why he is a favorite Maiden singer to many. This single is his definitive return in the greatest style with which he reached his ‘glory days’.

Further details here.