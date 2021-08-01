Former KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Guitarist CHARLIE PARRA Performs EDDIE VAN HALEN Tribute Medley For EMG TV

August 1, 2021, 17 minutes ago

news eddie van halen charlie parra kobra and the lotus riff notes

Former KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Guitarist CHARLIE PARRA Performs EDDIE VAN HALEN Tribute Medley For EMG TV

EMG TV has shared a new clip along with the following message:

"This week, EMG Generation Next artist Charlie Parra (ex-Kobra And The Lotus) takes us through an awesome EVH tribute medley. Throwing down on his custom Kramer Nite V loaded with the EMG 57/66 set."

Parra runs through Van Halen's "Dance The Night Away", "Panama", "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love" and "Eruption" below on the fitting V-style Frankenstrat.




Featured Audio

IRON MAIDEN - "The Writing On The Wall"

IRON MAIDEN - "The Writing On The Wall"

Featured Video

HEXENKLAD Premiere "Heathenheart"

HEXENKLAD Premiere "Heathenheart"

Latest Reviews