Former KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Guitarist CHARLIE PARRA Performs EDDIE VAN HALEN Tribute Medley For EMG TV

"This week, EMG Generation Next artist Charlie Parra (ex-Kobra And The Lotus) takes us through an awesome EVH tribute medley. Throwing down on his custom Kramer Nite V loaded with the EMG 57/66 set."

Parra runs through Van Halen's "Dance The Night Away", "Panama", "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love" and "Eruption" below on the fitting V-style Frankenstrat.