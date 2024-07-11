Former RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS Guitarist JOSH KLINGHOFFER Sued For Wrongful Death

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer is being sued for wrongful death and for allegedly being behind the wheel of a car that ran over and killed a pedestrian, reports TMZ.

According to a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Josh was driving a black GMC Yukon in Alhambra, CA back in March when he made a left turn and ran into a pedestrian who was using a crosswalk.

The suit says the pedestrian, 47-year-old Israel Sanchez, was dragged across the asphalt as a result of the collision and sustained blunt force trauma to his head, injuries that ultimately killed him only hours later.

TMZ also obtained video of the alleged incident... showing a man crossing a street in the crosswalk when he's run over from behind by a black SUV making a left turn. The suit says Josh was driving the car and didn't so much as tap his brakes. He's also accused of being distracted behind the wheel.

Josh Klinghoffer's attorney, Andrew Brettler, tells TMZ: "It was a tragic accident. After Josh struck this pedestrian in the intersection, he immediately pulled over, stopped the car, called 911 and waited until police and the ambulance arrived. Obviously, he's cooperating with the police throughout the traffic investigation. This was purely a tragic accident."

Read more, and see the above mentioned video, at TMZ.com.