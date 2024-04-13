Former SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares Cover Of BRIAN MAY's "Too Much Love Will Kill You" (Video)

Former Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared his weekly cover, this time taking on Queen guitarist Brian May's "Too Much Love Will Kill You"

"Too Much Love Will Kill You" was written by Brian May, Frank Musker and Elizabeth Lamers. The song reflected the breakdown of May's first marriage and attraction to his future wife, Anita Dobson. It was first recorded by Queen around 1988 or before, and was intended to be on the band's 1989 album, The Miracle, but did not make the cut due to legal disputes following the band's decision that all songs on the album would be written by the group as opposed to individuals. After Queen frontman Freddie Mercury's death in 1991, May arranged a solo version, which he performed at the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert in 1992, and subsequently included on his solo album Back to the Light that same year.