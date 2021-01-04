Former SINERGY Bandmate KIMBERLY GOSS Pays Tribute To ALEXI LAIHO - "Your Legacy Will Live On Forever In The Music You Blessed The World With"

Today, the metal world was shattered with the news that Children Of Bodom / Bodom After Midnight frontman Alexi Laiho has passed away. He died in his home in Helsinki, Finland, last week. Laiho had suffered from long-term health issues over the past couple years.

Former Sinergy bandmate Kimberly Goss has posted the following tribute to Laiho:

"My first true love, my bandmate and my best friend. The silver lining throughout this entire pandemic is that we were given the gift of having so much quality time together. Our marathon FaceTime calls, the endless text messages and phone calls at all hours of the day and night will stay with me forever. I am so comforted by the fact that we were able to reflect on our lives together both on and off the stage and to cherish our continued friendship that has remained in tact for all these years. Allu, my heart is both full and broken at the same time. Not many people are able to have nothing left unsaid with someone whom they had such a long, rich history with. You gave me peace and left me with zero regrets in the months and weeks before your tired body finally gave out. I thank you so very much and I’ll love you forever and always.

You and Tommi are together again and I can hear the joy and laughter coming from the two of you, as if it were yesterday. You will always remain in the hearts of us who knew and loved you and your legacy will live on forever in the music you blessed the world with. Close your eyes my darling. You’re asleep now and finally at rest."

As expected, fans have taken to social media to express their condolences to Laiho's family and friends. Anyone who would like to see photos Goss has posted along with her written tribute, or offer their condolences, prayers and well-wishes is asked to go to the Instagram page that has been set up specifically for that purpose.

Please direct all messages, public or private, and friend requests to Instagram.com/kimvoxrox.

Alexi Laiho and drummer Jaska Raatikainen founded Children of Bodom in 1993, and the band was one of the most internationally acclaimed metal acts in Finland up until their very last farewell concert in December of 2019. Last year Alexi Laiho put together Bodom After Midnight, who recorded three songs and shot one music video, which will be released later on posthumously.

Besides Children of Bodom, Laiho was known for acts such as Warmen, Sinergy, Kylähullut and The Local Band. Awarded with a Metal Hammer Golden Gods and several other international prizes, the guitarist was also the main star, leading a group of one hundred guitar players at Helsinki Festival in 2015 in 100 Guitars From Hel – a massive concert piece he composed.

"We are crushed by the sudden passing of our dear friend and band member. Words cannot describe this shock and the profound sadness that we feel", Daniel Freyberg, Mitja Toivonen and Waltteri Väyrynen from Bodom After Midnight state.

The talented guitarist and musician relished his roles as stepdad in his patchwork family, and as uncle and godfather. Especially during the last years, the important family ties brought a welcomed balance to his life and the active touring. Laiho was particularly close with his big sister, parents and his sister's daughter. Laiho's sister says:

"We are all absolutely shocked and devastated. We ask for privacy and understanding during these hard times. My little brother's funeral will take place privately."

Alexi Laiho will also be deeply missed by his family in Australia.

"Alexi was the most loving and magnificent husband and father. Our hearts are eternally broken", Kelli Wright-Laiho says.

Laiho recently completed work on the debut album for Bodom After Midnight, the band launched following Children Of Bodom's demise in 2019.

His death comes as a devastating blow to the metal world and the BraveWords family, as some of us knew Alexi personally. Rest in peace, Wild Child.