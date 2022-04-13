Former W.A.S.P. Guitarist CHRIS HOLMES' Wife Issues Chemo Therapy Update - "Five Weeks Done, Just Eight Radiation Sessions Left"

In early February 2022, Cathy-Sarah Holmes, the wife / manager of former W.A.S.P. guitarist Chris Holmes, revealed that her husband had been diagnosed with cancer in the throat and neck, which would require seven weeks of treatment.

A GoFundMe campaign, aiming to raise €20,000, has been launched by Cathy-Sarah Holmes to assist Chris Holmes in his battle against cancer.

A new update from Cathy-Sarah Holmes, posted on April 10th, reads as follows:

"Five weeks done and not the easiest of weeks.

Chris had his chemo last Tuesday finally. I don’t know what happened between the day team and night team but something fucked up. He had to drink three litres of water because it was never enough when the day team told the level was for start the chemo and he had it when I left at 7:30pm.

Result they started the chemo at 9pm and when I left my husband the Tuesday, he was at 94 kilos and the Wednesday 101 kilos. The last few days he was really sick and -unable to eat or drink. I had to push him a little - what I hate - because if he lost weight his healing will be more difficult.

Today he is a little better. He drank already almost 2 L and eat 2 complement. He lost 2 kilos but I know he will gain it again as he did the last time after eating his 4 complements. Just 8 radiation sessions left and the 21 it will be done and he will be able to relax and heal. He is strong and no matter what, he will kick this shit out.

Antoine, our friend and our producer of Mean Man came yesterday until today, and even though he was sick Chris was happy (me too, mon Toine).

These little moments are precious. Take care of you and your loved ones. We love you all."

Holmes had been scheduled to bring his "Rock On" Solo Tour to Canada this May. Understandably, those dates have been rescheduled to September / October; the new routing can be found in the official poster below.

All of us at BraveWords send positive thoughts and best wishes to Chris for a quick recovery.