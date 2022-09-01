FOZZY Postpones North American Tour Dates Due To Singer CHRIS JERICHO's Throat Injury

Fozzy has issued the following Important Tour Message:

"On August 10th during the Quake By The Lake AEW event in Minneapolis, Chris (Jericho, vocalist) suffered a throat injury that left him with a severely bruised larynx. Unfortunately, even though the injury is healing and is NOT permanent, Chris hasn’t fully recovered and his laryngologist has recommended that Fozzy postpone the first two weeks of the Save The World tour (scheduled to start in Columbus on September 8th in order to facilitate a full recovery as soon as possible.

The postponed shows have been moved to the Spring of 2023. The rescheduled dates can be found at FozzyRock.com. ALL TICKETS REMAIN VALID.

The next leg of the Save The World tour will now start on September 29th in Charlotte. Fozzy appreciates each and every one of you and we can’t wait to rock with you again at FULL STRENGTH very soon!

- Chris, Rich, Billy, PJ & Grant"

Tour dates:

September

29 - Charlotte, NC - Underground

30 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

October

1 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

2 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon

3 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault

6 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

7 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

8 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

9 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

10 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

March

23 – Castle Theater – Bloomington, IL

24 – The Art Theater – Hobart, IN

25 – The Rave – Milwaukee, WI

26 – Bogarts – Cincinnati, OH

30 – Jergels – Pittsburgh, PA

31 – Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY

April

1 – Machine Shop – Flint, MI – SOLD OUT

2 – The King Of Clubs – Columbus, OH

3 – Intersection – Grand Rapids, MI

(Photo - Adrienne Beacco)