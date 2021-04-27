FRANK ZAPPA - Zappa '88; The Last U.S. Show To Be Released In June; Now Available For Pre-Order

Following is an update from the official Frank Zappa Facebook page:

"The first posthumous archival release from the '88 touring band focuses on the historic last show Frank Zappa ever played in the US, at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, NY, with live concert material taken from that show plus additional performances from Providence, RI and Towson, MD, all newly remixed from the 48-track digital master tapes.

It features the first official release of 'The Beatles Medley' along with over 25 unreleased performances and liner notes by FZ’s drummer, Chad Wackerman and Vaultmeister, Joe Travers. Available June 18th on stream / download; on 2-CD; or a 4-LP 180-gram black vinyl box set. There is also a 4-LP 180-gram purple vinyl variant available exclusively through the Zappa Store and uDiscover online."

Pre-order / pre-save at this location.

Tracklist:

Disc 1

"We Are Doing Voter Registration Here"

"The Black Page" (New Age Version)

"I Ain’t Got No Heart"

"Love Of My Life"

"Inca Roads"

"Sharleena"

"Who Needs The Peace Corps?"

"I Left My Heart In San Francisco"

"Dickie’s Such An Asshole"

"When The Lie’s So Big"

"Jesus Thinks You’re A Jerk"

"Sofa #1"

"One Man, One Vote"

"Happy Birthday, Chad!"

"Packard Goose Pt. 1"

"Royal March From L’Histoire Du Soldat"

"Theme From The Bartok Piano Concerto #3"

"Packard Goose Pt. II"

"The Torture Never Stops Pt. I"

"Theme From Bonanza"

Disc 2

"Lonesome Cowboy Burt"

"The Torture Never Stops Pt. II"

"City Of Tiny Lites"

"Pound For A Brown"

"The Beatles Medley"

"Peaches En Regalia"

"Stairway To Heaven"

"I Am The Walrus"

"Whipping Post"

"Bolero"

"America The Beautiful"