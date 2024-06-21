From GENESIS To Solo Stardom - PROFESSOR OF ROCK Details PETER GABRIEL's Journey; Video

June 21, 2024, 5 minutes ago

news classic rock peter gabriel genesis professor of rock

From GENESIS To Solo Stardom - PROFESSOR OF ROCK Details PETER GABRIEL's Journey; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"While gazing out from a hilltop in the English countryside, for the first time in forever, Peter Gabriel saw his life clearly. Seven years, six albums, mega-superstardom, and masses of fans with his band Genesis... yet it had all run its course. Fame wasn’t all it was cracked up to be. Peter left it all for a time to focus inward. In fact, Genesis kept their break up a secret for a year. After some time off, Gabriel wrote a classic song, 'Solsbury Hill', that kicked off one of the greatest solo careers ever. The story of Peter Gabriel's journey to solo stardom... next on Professor Of Rock."



Featured Video

SUNBURST - "From The Cradle To The Grave"

SUNBURST - "From The Cradle To The Grave"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources