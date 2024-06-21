From GENESIS To Solo Stardom - PROFESSOR OF ROCK Details PETER GABRIEL's Journey; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"While gazing out from a hilltop in the English countryside, for the first time in forever, Peter Gabriel saw his life clearly. Seven years, six albums, mega-superstardom, and masses of fans with his band Genesis... yet it had all run its course. Fame wasn’t all it was cracked up to be. Peter left it all for a time to focus inward. In fact, Genesis kept their break up a secret for a year. After some time off, Gabriel wrote a classic song, 'Solsbury Hill', that kicked off one of the greatest solo careers ever. The story of Peter Gabriel's journey to solo stardom... next on Professor Of Rock."