FROST* Announce Reissues Of Milliontown, Experiments In Mass Appeal; Marks First Ever Vinyl Releases

Frost* have announced reissues of their first and second albums, Milliontown & Experiments In Mass Appeal, including their first ever appearance on vinyl. Available on July 9 as both Limited CD Digipaks and Gatefold 180g 2LP+CD, they are both now available to pre-order:

- Milliontown

- Experiments In Mass Appeal

Milliontown features the new 2020 remaster, and Experiments In Mass Appeal comes as the 2020 remix and remaster, both previously included on the 13 Winter’s boxset released last year.

Frost* was formed in 2004 by keyboard player and singer Jem Godfrey, Released in 2006 the band’s debut album “Milliontown” was an instant success and is regarded by many as a classic in the modern prog rock genre featuring John Mitchell on guitar, John Jowitt on bass and Andy Edwards on drums. The band quickly followed it up with Experiments In Mass Appeal in 2008, in many ways the antithesis of Milliontown featuring a much more stripped back sound, more concise songs and a new band member and singer in the form of Dec Burke.

The live album The Philadelphia Experiment followed in 2009 and the a long gap followed before 3rd album Falling Satellites was released in 2016 with a new line-up of Nathan King on bass and Craig Blundell on drums, plus returning guitarist and singer John Mitchell on guitar who also co-wrote much of the album with Jem Godfrey.