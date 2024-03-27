FU MANCHU To Release The Return Of Tomorrow Album In June; "Hands Of The Zodiac" Visualizer Streaming

Southern California stoner rock band, Fu Manchu, will release their new album, The Return Of Tomorrow, on June 14 via their At The Dojo Records label.

The Return Of Tomorrow is Fu Manchu’s first new album in six years, and they made sure that it was worth the wait. Their 14th album is their first double LP of new material and it was conceived of as a vinyl listening experience.

The first LP features seven songs in their iconic heavy fuzz sound including the first single, “Hands Of The Zodiac” and the relentlessly catchy “Loch Ness Wrecking Machine.” The second LP sees the band mellowing out with six slower tempo jams including the synth inflected “Solar Baptized” and the title track. CD listeners need not worry, as this version of the album was mastered specifically for the format.

Like the band’s most recent album, Clone Of The Universe, and the band’s 3-part Fu30 EP series, The Return Of Tomorrow was recorded at The Racket Room in Santa Ana, California by Jim Monroe (Adolescents, Ignite) and co-produced with Fu Manchu.

Pre-order the album here, and watch a visualizer for "Hands Of The Zodiac" below. You can stream the single here.

Tracklisting:

"Dehumanize

"Loch Ness Wrecking Machine"

"Hands Of The Zodiac"

"Haze The Hides"

"Roads Of The Lowly"

"(Time Is) Pulling You Under"

"Destroyin’ Light"

"Lifetime Waiting"

"Solar Baptized"

"What I Need"

"The Return Of Tomorrow"

"Liquify"

"High Tide"

"Hands Of The Zodiac" visualizer:

Find Fu Manchu's tour itinerary here.