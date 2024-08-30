FURY Feat. MERCYFUL FATE Bassist BECKY BALDWIN Exhibit Another Demonic Performance With New Music Video "Prince Of Darkness"

Approaching the 10 year anniversary of Fury’s debut album, The Lightning Dream, the band have demonstrated their evolution with a new recording of a live favourite, "Prince Of Darkness".

Since 2017, the lineup of Fury has been slowly morphing into something new - now with bassist Becky Baldwin (Mercyful Fate), drummer Tom Fenn and lead guitarist Tom Atkinson replacing previous members. But the most impactful shift to the band’s new sound is the addition of vocalist Nyah Ifill.

Founding member Julian Jenkins explains: “There's something very cool about celebrating the tenth anniversary of our debut album, and with this "cover" we're simultaneously embracing our past and the journey that has led us to where we are today, whilst also looking forward to the future of the band. Obviously Fury has evolved and changed a lot over the past few years, and it's great to have a glimpse of how the band may have sounded if this line up had recorded the first album. As we prepare to release our next studio album in 2025, the first with Nyah as a full time member and co-lead vocalist, and the first with Aki on guitar. This really feels like one era is ending, a brand new one beginning, and this release is a fantastic homage to what I'm sure will be an important part of our history.”

Fury are currently working on their fifth studio album, with the release anticipated for spring 2025. Nyah Ifill comments on her move from guest session musician to a permanent position: “As a newer band member, I’ve felt so welcomed by the fans and I’m excited to share some lead vocals! While I haven’t been a part of Fury during the Lightning dream era, I’ve admired the driving force of the songs and massively enjoy playing them live. It isn’t often that bands re-visit older material, and I hope that it’s a treat for the long-time fans! Re-recording 'Prince Of Darkness' in the lead vocalist position has been a great experience, and I’m having a blast! It’s a send-off to our old friend the devil, and the hell-themed era of Born to Sin. The new album’s recorded, and it’s going to blow you away!”

"Prince Of Darkness" is now available to stream on all digital platforms.

Credits:

Nyah Ifill - Vocals

Julians Jenkins - Guitars & Backing vocals

Becky Baldwin - Bass

Tom Fenn - Drums

Tom Atkinson - Guitars

Todd Campbell (Stompbox Studios) - Engineering & Mixing

Harry Hess - Mastering

993 Designs - Single Artwork

Lion Island Media - Music Video

Fury tour dates:

September

20 - The Flapper - Birmingham, UK

28 - Rockinburgh Festival - Edinburgh, UK

November

2 - Rabidfest - Oxford, UK

6 - The Pitcher - Dusseldorf, Germany

9 - Urrock Festival - Saunen, Switzerland

13 - Backstage Musikcafe - Konstanz, Germany

14 - Hexenhaus - Ulm, Germany

15 - Lemmy’s Bar - Friedrichshall, Germany

16 - Sound Dog - Breda, Netherlands

17 - Ragnarok - Bree, Belgium

23 - Wings of Angels Festival - Swindon, UK

24 - Suburbia - Southhampton, UK

December

13 - The Marrs Bar - Worcester, UK