GATECREEPER Release Music Video For New Single “Caught In The Treads”

Arizona death metal specialists make their triumphant return with their first new track since 2021’s An Unexpected Reality. “Caught In The Treads” is heavily rooted in the high-powered energy that fuels the contagious atmosphere that they have encountered in their recent global live endeavors. The single, produced and mixed by Kurt Ballou of Converge fame, features infectious guitar melodies and drum passages that audiences will cling to with their refined attitude as the purveyors of the new wave of American death metal.

Chase H. Mason states, "Lyrically the song is about a supernaturally charged fleet of tanks that have been possessed by the souls of fallen soldiers. It's about revenge and crushing your enemies." Expanding on the music video he mentions, "As soon as we finished recording, we started sneaking this song into our live set. We brought along our own VHS camera and had our friends film the shows where they could."

Stream “Caught In The Treads” on all streaming platforms now.

Gatecreeper will tour the U.S. with headliners and label mates In Flames.

Dates:

May

1 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

2 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

3 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

4 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

5 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

7 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

8 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

9 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead

10 - Daytona, FL - Rockville

12 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

14 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Small's Theatre

17 - Buffalo, NY - The Town Ballroom

18 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple

19 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest

21 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews

22 - St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn

23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

24 - Austin, TX - Emo's

25 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

26 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues