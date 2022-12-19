GEOFF TATE, LIZZY BORDEN, FASTER PUSSYCAT, And More Confirmed For Rainbow Bar & Grill's 2023 Party In The Parking Lot

December 19, 2022, 24 minutes ago

news geoff tate lizzy borden faster pussycat hard rock

GEOFF TATE, LIZZY BORDEN, FASTER PUSSYCAT, And More Confirmed For Rainbow Bar & Grill's 2023 Party In The Parking Lot

On Sunday, April 16th, Geoff Tate will headline The Rainbow Bar & Grill's 2023 Party In The Parking Lot. Other bands slated to appear include: Lizzy Borden, Faster Pussycat, The Zeros, Santa Cruz, The Hard Way, Whiskey Dogz, and The Sintrics. 

Admission is free, with a two drink minimum purchase. Doors open at 1pm. The Rainbow is located at 9015 Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, California. For futher details, call 310-278-4232 (long distnce charges may apply).

 



Featured Audio

U.D.O. – “Wilder Life” (AFM)

U.D.O. – “Wilder Life” (AFM)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Premieres "Save Your Breath"

RICH DAVIS Premieres "Save Your Breath"

Latest Reviews