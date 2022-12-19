GEOFF TATE, LIZZY BORDEN, FASTER PUSSYCAT, And More Confirmed For Rainbow Bar & Grill's 2023 Party In The Parking Lot

On Sunday, April 16th, Geoff Tate will headline The Rainbow Bar & Grill's 2023 Party In The Parking Lot. Other bands slated to appear include: Lizzy Borden, Faster Pussycat, The Zeros, Santa Cruz, The Hard Way, Whiskey Dogz, and The Sintrics.

Admission is free, with a two drink minimum purchase. Doors open at 1pm. The Rainbow is located at 9015 Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, California. For futher details, call 310-278-4232 (long distnce charges may apply).