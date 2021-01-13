GEORGE LYNCH Demos ESP USA Eclipse; Video

In the new video below from ESP Guitars, iconic guitar legend George Lynch performs on the ESP USA Eclipse.

"Crafted at our ESP USA facility in Southern California, the USA Eclipse is the classic single-cutaway shape that’s been at the heart of many of music’s greatest moments. The USA Eclipse offers a full thickness (60mm / 2 3/8”), a strategically chambered mahogany body for weight relief, with optional flamed maple and quilted maple tops and a wide variety of gloss and satin translucent finishes to allow the figured wood grain to be highlighted (and plain maple caps for solid color finishes). These guitars offer smooth set-thru construction at classic 24.75” scale, with a three-piece thin U-shaped three-piece mahogany neck and ebony fingerboard with 22 extra-jumbo Jescar stainless steel frets and mother-of-pearl split-flag inlays.

"We chose the very best components available for the USA Eclipse, including Sperzel Trim-Lok tuners, TonePros locking TOM bridge and tailpiece, Dunlop strap locks, and a bone nut. Pickups for the USA Eclipse include a variety of world-class Seymour Duncan (passive) and EMG (active) models, with a push-pull coil split control on the tone knob for passive pickup models. The USA Eclipse includes a high-quality ESP USA form-fitting hard shell case."

Shown as part of the "ESP presents 2021" video event, George Lynch demos the ESP Kamikaze-1, one of the earliest Signature Series guitars created by ESP.

Deadline Music, a division of Cleopatra Records, Inc., released Heavy Hitters, the new album from former Dokken members George Lynch and Jeff Pilson, on December 18, 2020.

Guitar-shredding virtuoso Lynch re-teams with former Dokken bandmate Pilson for a set of new studio recordings that turn pop music classics into powerful metal anthems. The album features jaw-dropping renditions of Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World”, Prince’s “Kiss”, OneRepublic’s “Apologize”, Carole King’s “I Feel The Earth”, Oasis’ “Champagne Supernova” and more.

Tracklisting:

"One Of Us" (Joan Osbourne)

"You Got The Love" (Rufus & Chaka Khan)

"I Feel The Earth" (Carole King)

"Ordinary World" (Duran Duran)

"Music" (Madonna)

"Apologize" (OneRepublic)

"Nowhere To Run" (Martha & The Vandellas)

"Kiss" (Prince)

"It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)" (R.E.M.)

"Champagne Supernova" (Oasis)

"Lucille" (Little Richard - Bonus track)

"Ordinary World":

"It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)" (R.E.M.)