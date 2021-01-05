GEORGE LYNCH Talks Heavy Hitters Covers Album, Reveals New SWEET/LYNCH And KXM Records Are In The Works (Audio)

Guitar legend George Lynch (ex-Dokken) is featured in a new interview with Metal Express Radio, found below. During the chat Lynch discusses why Lynch Mob was disbanded, the new covers album Heavy Hitters with Dokken bandmate Jeff Pilson, Lynch’s new band project The Banishment, songs that Lynch didn’t care for, memories of the first Lynch / Pilson album, the status of Sweet/Lynch, Dirty Shirley, and KXM, and much more.

Lynch: "I've got a pretty crowded plate right now. I've agreed to do another Sweet/Lynch record, so there will be a third one, there is a secomd End Machine record that#s finished, and I have an instrumental done, and we just started working on pre-production for KXM four. I've got a lot of stuff out there."

Deadline Music, a division of Cleopatra Records, Inc., released Heavy Hitters, the new album from former Dokken members George Lynch and Jeff Pilson, on December 18th, 2020.

Guitar-shredding virtuoso Lynch re-teams with former Dokken bandmate Pilson for a set of new studio recordings that turn pop music classics into powerful metal anthems. The album features jaw-dropping renditions of Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World”, Prince’s “Kiss”, OneRepublic’s “Apologize”, Carole King’s “I Feel The Earth”, Oasis’ “Champagne Supernova” and more.

Listen to their take on "Ordinary World" below.

Tracklisting:

"One Of Us" (Joan Osbourne)

"You Got The Love" (Rufus & Chaka Khan)

"I Feel The Earth" (Carole King)

"Ordinary World" (Duran Duran)

"Music" (Madonna)

"Apologize" (OneRepublic)

"Nowhere To Run" (Martha & The Vandellas)

"Kiss" (Prince)

"It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)" (R.E.M.)

"Champagne Supernova" (Oasis)

"Lucille" (Little Richard - Bonus track)

