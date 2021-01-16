GHOSTS OF ATLANTIS Craft Vivid Landscapes Rooted In Ancient Lore For "The Third Pillar"

The UK's extreme metal group Ghosts Of Atlantis have debuted their cinematic journey for "The Third Pillar", from their debut album entitled, 3.6.2.4. The band's sound is an epic journey for the listener, full of beautiful melodies, backed by a crushing assault with emotive lyrics. Building the lore around the mythology of ancient Greece and Atlantis, GOA delivers it's own story, a story weaving both historic findings and fantasy storytelling.

Ghosts Of Atlantis will release 3.6.2.4 on March 26th worldwide via Black Lion Records on CD, LP and Digital formats. "The Third Pillar tells the tale of the great pilgrimage by the Atlantean people. The path to the Lemuiran Halls are treacherous, Blinded by belief, the people embark across the lands. The ultimate goal, to reach The Three Pillars. It is said that the pillars are the sole point of contact with the Ghosts. The elders teach of the ability to unlock time travel and magic, yet, too raise the Ghosts, they must first survive the journey.

3.6.2.4 artwork and tracklisting:

"The Third Pillar"

"Halls Of Lemuria"

"False Prophet"

"The Curse Of Man"

"When Tridents Fail"

"Poseidon's Bow"

"Gardens Of Athena"

"The Lost Compass"

"Halls Of Lemuria":

"The Lost Compass":

Official Trailer: