GINGER EVIL Unveils New Single And Video "Arrowhead"

Finnish female-fronted rock sensations Ginger Evil share their new single and accompanying video, “Arrowhead”, out today via Frontiers Music Srl.

“Arrowhead” is an English version of a classic Finnish song, whose original composer J. Karjalainen is one of Finland's best-known and most respected songwriters.

Ella Tepponen’s powerful voice interprets the song wonderfully, and she also plays the piano parts. Max Lilja, known from the original lineup of Apocalyptica, plays the cello.

Bassist Veli Palevaara says: “I bumped into J. Karjalainen on the street by chance. I praised his gig I had just been to a couple of days before. We talked about music for a while and I told him about the Frontiers deal. He suggested that we should cover one of his songs in English, he will provide the lyrics. Needlees to say, we immediately took up the honorable task. The lyrics can basically be placed anywhere in the world and there is a message we can stand behind. The video for the song was filmed in the magical Raasepori castle, which was built at the end of the 14th century.”

Ginger Evil began as Moonshine Inc. in 2005, in a rehearsal room in Helsinki, Finland. After a couple of years of rehearsal and composing, a fruitless search for a singer meant the songs were put on ice.

Meanwhile, guitarist Tomi Julkunen and bassist Veli Palevaara continued gigging in Finland with The Milestones, including arena shows with Deep Purple and Whitesnake. In the aftermath of their fifth album, those Moonshine Inc. songs from a decade back emerged from hibernation, so the search began again for a vocalist.

The powerful voice of Ella Tepponen was known to Tomi and Veli from many theatre and music projects, and drummer Toni Mustonen was already familiar to everyone. Jamming together found a shared musical passion, and a group creative process soon flourished. Ginger Evil was born.

“From Foo Fighters to Fleetwood Mac," is how the band hears their music, with singer Ella bringing a whole new kind of twist to their rock expression. Everything was coming together. Music producer and film director Richard Stanley, known for his work with The Who heard demos of Ginger Evil and was inspired to write lyrics.

In early 2022 Ginger Evil signed a deal with Deadfall Artist/Band management and a half year later with Frontiers Music Srl. (Def Leppard, Toto, Whitesnake, Journey). For recording the debut album The Way It Burns, Ella brought in Teemu Aalto (Insomnium) as a producer, who also handled the final mixes with final mastering by Grammy-nominated Svante Forsbäck of Chartmakers (Rammstein, Volbeat, Sunrise Avenue, Apocalyptica).

Lineup:

Ella Tepponen - vocals

Tomi Julkunen - guitars

Veli Palevaara - bass

Toni Mustonen - drums

