GIRLSCHOOL Confirmed As Support For THE ALMIGHTY's November 2024 Three 'N' Easy UK Shows

Due to unprecedented interest in recent times, the original lineup of The Almighty were back in force for the first time in 32 years in December 2023. Drummer Stumpy Monroe, bassist Floyd London, guitarist Andy “Tantrum” McCafferty together with frontman Ricky Warwick recently announced they were gearing up to do it all over again this year, with the shows being dubbed Three 'N' Easy 2024, and Warwick has checked in with the following update:

"The Almighty are pleased to add our old mates, the legendary Girlschool, as special guests on our Three 'N' Easy shows this November. Be prepared for three nights of very loud ultimate rock n roll!"

Live dates:

November

28 - Cambridge, UK - Corn Exchange

29 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK’s Steel Mill

30 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland Ballroom (low ticket warning)

Tickets are available here.

Fan-filmed video from The Almighty's November 30th, 2023 Glasgow show can be viewed below. The setlist was as follows:

"Resurrection Mutha"

"Over the Edge"

"Power"

"Addiction"

"Destroyed"

"Wrench"

"Little Lost Sometimes"

"Takin' Hold"

"Devil's Toy"

"Full Force Lovin' Machine"

"Bandaged Knees"

"Welcome to Defiance"

"Sin Against the Light"

"The Unreal Thing"

"Blood, Fire & Love"

"Jonestown Mind"

"Crank and Deceit"

"Free 'n' Easy"

Encore:

"Crucify"

"Jesus Loves You... But I Don't"

"Wild & Wonderful"