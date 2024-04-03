GIRLSCHOOL On North American Tour Plans - "We're Coming Back In June To Do The West Coast"; VOIVOD Frontman Greets Band Backstage In Montreal (Video)

Canada's The Metal Voice interviewed Gilrschool backstage at Les Foufounes Electriques in Montreal on March 31. The band talked about their final North American tour and told Jimmy Kay there will be a second leg covering the West Coast in June.

During the interview, Voivod frontman, Denis "Snake" Bélanger, dropped in to give the ladies a present and wish them good luck. Watch below:

Back in March, Girlschool issued the following statement in regards to their final North American tour. "Hi everyone! Our Final USA tour starts today in Houston at the wonderful Hell's Heroes Festival. We hope to have some West Coast only dates to add later in the year (as a "Part 2 leg"), but other than that, this is 100% it… We have made every effort to reach as many markets in the Eastern half of North America as we can. The cost of visas, flights, internal transport costs, the logistics… and the distance between the cities means that this truly is a “once more for the American fans” series of dates… in order to say goodbye. With us to celebrate this tour we have the fantastic Alcatrazz and Lillian Axe. The hoops to jump through for a UK band to tour the States are multiple and enormous. So even if you have to travel a little to make it to a show, we’d be happy to see you there, one last time!"

Remaining scheduled North American dates:

April

4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls Theatre

5 - London, ON - London Music Hall

6 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge

(Photo - Adam Kennedy)