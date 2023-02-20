GRACELESS Ink Deal With Listenable Records

If you are a death metal fan, Graceless shouldn’t need an introduction. Three full-lengths and two split EPs have granted the Dutch ensemble a respectable reputation across the globe. Closer to home, the four piece has played countless live shows since their 2016 inception.

The rock solid line up -unchanged since day one- has delivered ferocious, high energy live performances at Eindhoven Metal Meeting, Into the Grave, Party San Metal Open Air, Ruhrpott Metal Meeting, Stonehenge, SDF2021 and many more festivals and clubs.

Joining forces with Listenable Records in 2023 is the next thundering milestone for Graceless. Tirelessly working on their fourth full-length, the next chapter for Graceless will be another step deeper into the abyss that started with Shadowlands (2018), via Where Vultures Know Your Name (2020), to Chants from Purgatory (2022).

The band comments:

The forthcoming album will add yet another layer to what some reviewers have called ‘the Graceless sound’: guiding the listener through ever darker catacombs of doomed melancholia while proudly striking a blunt death metal hammer. We are ready to descend further down. Are you coming with us?"

Listenable Records will also reissue the band’s three first album in all formats.