GREAT WHITE Vocalist MITCH MALLOY Re-Releases 2016 Solo Single "My Therapy" With New Band MALLOY; Video Available

Great White singer Mitch Malloy, who replaced Tery Ilous in 2018, has re-recorded his 2016 solo single "My Therapy" and released it under the band name Malloy. Backing him on the track are guitarists Bret Carlisle and Jacob Mann, bassist Ian Smith, and drummer Skylar McCain from the band All Or Nothing. Check out the new video below along with the 2016 version.

"My Therapy" originally appeared on Malloy's 2016 album, Making Noise.

Great White released a DVD/CD set, simply titled Live, in 2020. The set features a complete live show, filmed in Kentucky in August 2018.

Tracklisting:

"I'm Alright"

"Lady Red Light"

"Desert Moon"

"House Of Broken Love" (intro)

"House Of Broken Love"

"Big Time"

"Blues"

"Mista Bone"

"Save Your Love"

"Rock Me" Intro

"Rock Me"

"Once Bitten Twice Shy"