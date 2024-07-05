Greece’s HEAVENBLACK Releases “Orphan” Single

Almost a month after the release of their first video clip/single “My Insane”, Greek modern heavy metallers Heavenblack are striking back with their second single. This one is for the track “Orphan”.

Bassist Giannis Verios comments: “Our character manages the Herculean task of taking over the world, though within his satisfaction he felt a gap that he could not ignore. On his newfound mission to seek a solution he starts looking back on his life, a task even harder for him since he was an orphan.”

The cover art for the “Orphan”, which can be found below, has been made by Dimitris Varvarigos, based on the concept of Kosmas Hiolos.

Heavenblack’s upcoming debut album entitled Blindfolded is a concept album and it is set for release on August 9, 2024 via Sleaszy Rider Records.

“My Insane”:

Heavenblack is:

Marios Kouroupis – Vocals

Ioannis Patakakis – Guitars

Dimitris Varvarigos – Guitars, Vocals

Mantalena Krikelli – Drums

Giannis Verios – Bass