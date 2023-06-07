Guitar Legend GREG HOWE To Tour North America This Summer; Band Features STU HAMM, JOEL TAYLOR; Promo Video Posted

Guitar legend, Greg Howe, will be kicking off his 2023 North American Tour “Lost And Found” this summer with iconic bassist Stu Hamm and drummer Joel Taylor. Howe has developed a solid reputation as a technical innovator, particularly for his “hammer-on from nowhere” technique, legato runs, unusual time signatures, and linear tapping approach. His self-titled debut album is ranked tenth best shred album of all time by Guitar World Magazine.

In addition to being part of the 2018 Grammy nominated band Protocol IV, which features Simon Phillips, Ernest Tibbs, and Otmaro Ruiz, Howe has produced, written and arranged ten solo instrumental studio albums along with two collaboration albums with Richie Kotzen of the Winery Dogs. Howe has contributed to a long list of albums/records by other legendary artists such as Dennis Chambers, Victor Wooten, Jason Becker, Billy Sheehan, Marco Minneman, and Eddie Jobson.

“Man, I’m so looking forward to taking this amazing line-up on the road this summer to connect with, as well as perform live for all those who’ve enjoyed and supported my music over the years, making possible my ability to maintain a long and blessed career as a recording artist. I’m also excited about a new instructional content based website that’s close to being launch ready as well as an ebook (with downloadable audio examples) focusing on my approach to guitar soloing and music in general.” - Greg Howe

Watch a promotional video below. Get tickets here.

Dates:

July

26 - Triple Door - Seattle, WA

27 - Guitars Under the Stars 2023 - Lebanon, OR

30 - Alberta Rose Theatre - Portland, OR

31 - Wow Hall - Eugene, OR

August

1 - The Dip - Redding, CA

2 - Yoshi's Oakland - Oakland, CA

3 - Harlow's - Sacramento, CA

4 - The Baked Potato - Los Angeles, CA

5 - The Baked Potato - Los Angeles, CA

6 - Count's Vamp’d Rock Bar & Grill - Las Vegas, NV

10 - Come and Take It Live - Austin, TX

11 - Dosey Doe Big Barn - The Woodlands, TX

12 - The Sanctuary Music & Events - Mckinney, TX

13 - City Winery Nashville - Nashville, TN

14 - The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC

16 - Jammin Java - Vienna, VA

17 - Ardmore Music Hall - Ardmore, PA

18 - Iridium - New York, NY

19 - Iridium - New York, NY

22 - Lovin' Cup, Rochester, NY

23 - Brass Monkey - Nepean, Canada

24 - The Rockpile - Toronto, Canada

25 - The Token Lounge - Westland, MI

26 - Reggie's Music Joint - Chicago, IL

27 - Mojo's BoneYard Sports Bar & Grille - Evansville, IN

Guitarist Sammy Boller is support on select dates.