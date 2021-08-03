Guitarist DENNIS STRATTON Reflects On IRON MAIDEN Supporting KISS In Europe - "I Got On Absolutely Brilliantly With Gene Simmons And Paul Stanley"; Video

The latest episode of Three Sides Of The Coin - the unofficial KISS podcast that celebrates the hottest band in the world, KISS - is available for streaming below.

A message states: "This week the worlds of Iron Maiden and KISS collide as we are joined by former Iron Maiden guitarist, Dennis Stratton. Dennis shares so much... when Iron Maiden toured in support of KISS in Europe in 1980. The gift Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley gave him on his birthday. What did he think of KISS? Why was he let go from Iron Maiden. HIs uncredited contributions to the debut Iron Maiden album. What happened when Paul Di'anno refused to go onstage for an Iron Maiden show? What music does Dennis listen to, what influenced him?"