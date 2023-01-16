GUNS N' ROSES' AXL ROSE Honors LISA MARIE PRESLEY - "I Will Miss My Friend... My Heart Goes Out To Her Family"

Lisa Marie Presley, singer/songwriter and the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, passed away on January 12 after being hospitalized suffering cardiac arrest.

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose is remembering his close friend, issuing an exclusive statement to People.

"I will miss my friend Lisa. Her passing, just as her son's, or as a kid, her father's, doesn't seem real," he says. "Lisa loved her family, all her children. My heart goes out to them."

Presley was mom to daughter Riley Keough, 33, twins Harper and Finley, 14, and son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27. Rose says he knew his friend struggled with the loss of her son, and that he did his best to remind her that he was a pillar of support if needed.

"Her son's passing was shocking, tragic and devastating. It was something that, at a point, you obviously didn't want to bring up but awkwardly would in an effort to let her know you cared and were thinking about her, about them, and to be of any comfort one could, which she appreciated," Axl says.

