GUNS N' ROSES Continue Blockbuster World Tour Igniting Stadiums Everywhere Across North America; Outing Kicks Off With First-Time Debuts & Duets From CHRISSIE HYNDE To CARRIE UNDERWOOD

Guns N’ Roses continue rolling across the country on their first full-fledged North American headline run since 2021 and are igniting stadiums across North America.

Packing stadiums coast-to-coast, the group have delivered one powerhouse performance after another this month, performing a thrilling three-hour set highlighted by staples such as “November Rain,” “Welcome To The Jungle,” and “Patience” as well as high-powered deep cuts, including “Double Talkin’ Jive,” “Pretty Tied Up,” and “Reckless Life.”

At the same time, this jaunt has marked a series of firsts and surprises. Last night at GEODIS Park in Nashville, superstar Carrie Underwood joined the band for rousing and raucous renditions of “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City” following her final show-stopping support set on the tour. In Boston at Fenway Park, Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders rocked the harmonica during “Bad Obsession.” Meanwhile, the gig at PNC Park in Pittsburgh marked the live debut of the new single “Perhaps,” inciting the first-ever singalong for the track as well.

Listen to “Perhaps” here, and watch the accompanying official music video below.

With a string of unforgettable shows under their collective belt already, Guns N’ Roses maintain this momentum with shows in Saratoga Springs and Toronto this weekend. The tour concludes in Vancouver, BC at BC Place on Monday, October 16.

This leg comes following the band’s largest run to date consisting of legendary performances in Europe across stadiums, festivals, and arenas this year, including acclaimed festival performances at Glastonbury and London’s Hyde Park.

Check out the full confirmed itinerary below, and stay tuned for more from Guns N’ Roses soon!

North America:

September

1 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center with Dirty Honey

3 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre with The Pretenders

6 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena with Dirty Honey

9 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium with The Pretenders

12 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena with The Warning

15 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live with The Warning*

17 - Atlanta, GA - Midtown Music Festival*

20 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum with Dirty Honey

23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium with Alice in Chains

26 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome with Alice in Chains

28 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park with Alice in Chains

October

1 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium with Alice in Chains

6 - Indio, CA - Power Trip Festival*

8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival*

11 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field with Alice in Chains

14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena (support act TBD)

16 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place with Alice in Chains

* Not A Live Nation Date

(Photo - Guns N' Roses)