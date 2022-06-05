GUNS N' ROSES Debut AC/DC Cover "Walk All Over You" Live In Portugal; Fan-Filmed Video

In 2016, AC/DC vocalist Brian Johnson stopped touring due to worsening hearing loss. Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose stepped in as the band's singer for the remainder of that year's dates.

Last night, June 4th 2022, Axl, Slash, Duff and the rest of GN'R rekindled their love of AC/DC live on stage at Passeio Marítimo de Alges, Oeiras in Lisbon, Portugal by premiering their cover of "Walk All Over You". Fan-filmed footage has since surfaced online and can be enjoyed below.

GN'R's 26 song setlist ran as follows:

"It's So Easy"

"Mr. Brownstone"

"Chinese Democracy"

"Slither" (Velvet Revolver cover)

"Double Talkin' Jive"

"Welcome To The Jungle"

"Better"

"Coma"

"Reckless Life"

"Estranged"

"Shadow Of Your Love"

"Walk All Over You" (AC/DC cover)

"Live And Let Die" (Wings cover)

"You Could Be Mine"

"Hard Skool"

"Absurd"

"Civil War"

Slash Guitar Solo (Albert King's "Born Under A Bad Sign" jam)

"Sweet Child O' Mine"

"Rocket Queen"

"I Wanna Be Your Dog" (The Stooges cover, sung by Duff)

"November Rain"

"Knockin' On Heaven's Door" (Bob Dylan cover)

"Nightrain"

"Patience"

"You're Crazy"

"Paradise City"

The next Guns N' Roses concert is June 7th at Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville, Spain. To view their complete tour schedule, visit this location.