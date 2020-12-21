GWAR + MUTOID MAN Perform Parody Of ELTON JOHN'S "Step Into Christmas" - "The Most Ambitious Crossover Event In Metal Since KISS Was On Scooby Doo!"; Video

Two Minutes To Late Night is back with a parody of Elton John's 1973 stand-alone single, "Step Into Christmas".

A message states: "The most ambitious crossover event in metal since KISS was on Scooby Doo! Gwar and Gwarsenio Hall together at last with a full blessing from their lawyer, Subpoenis Maximus, plus Mutoid Man, too!

"This is our 35th bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon. With so many musicians stuck at home with no outlets, we're going to keep producing these style videos and use the Patreon to give some money to everyone who has a part in them. Please support our friends by donating to our newly redone Patreon at honorableswords.com."

This cover features: GWAR's Blöthar the Berserker, Balsac (The Jaws Of Death), and Pustulus Maximus, Stephen Brodsky (Mutoid Man, Cave In, Old Man Gloom, New Idea Society), Ben Koller (Mutoid Man, Converge, All Pigs Must Die, Killer Be Killed), Kyle Kinane as Subpoenis Maximus, plus a special cameo from PUP.