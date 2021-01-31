GYPSY PISTOLEROS Release New Single - "Lost In A Town Called Nowhere"

Gypsy Pistoleros have released a brand new single and anthem for the underdog - "Lost In A Town Called Nowhere".

"Lost In A Town Called Nowhere" appears on the forthcoming full-length from Gypsy Pistoleros, The Mescalito Vampires. Described as the album they always promised to make, this release sees Gypsy Pistoleros fully embracing their fiery flamenco / rumba passion and crossover punk rock n roll leanings.

A special limited signed edition 7" red & gold splatter vinyl edition of "Lost In A Town Called Nowhere" will be released on February 26th. Only 500 copies were pressed. Pre-order yours now at this location.

Gypsy Pistoleros are best described as being the ideal house band for the fictitious Titty Twister bar of Rodriguez’s From Dusk Till Dawn. Between the nods to Morricone’s tense, tumbleweed atmospheres and the Gypsy Kings’ manic Mediterranean energy, a New York Dolls raw glam spark and a surplus of prime GN'R attitude, the Pistoleros‘ sonic style is captured to the full with the release of an album they have always threatened!

Gypsy Pistoleros remain something truly unique and interesting in today’s predictable musical landscape. Combining their truly unique mix of flamenco rumba which gleefully collides with old school punk rock n roll riffs in a head on collision. In the best rock n roll tradition, with big hooks, attitude, and sleaze. Yet those flamenco breaks got into your head and refuse to leave - this hybrid rocks.

The Mescalito Vampires was recorded in Black Tree Recording Studios, Tardebigge, Worcestershire with guitarist Mark Westwood engineering and producing (The Beat, Dogs D’Amour, Dreadzone).

Tracklisting:

"Lost In A Town Called Nowhere"

"Viva La Revolution, Viva Zapata"

"Mescalito Vampires (Welcome To The Hotel De La Muerta)"

"Soho Daze, Just Another Friday Night"

"Roses, Gallows And The Wild Preachers Daughter"

"The Forsaken"

"The Name's Django"

"Cisco Kid"

"Gonna Die With A Gun In My Hand"

"Alone Again Or"

